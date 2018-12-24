Your neighbors: A holiday reading tradition

Wanting to share love and holiday cheer with friends and family, for 22 Christmas Eves Bob and Bridget Gransee have held an afternoon open house. There's music, food and drinks and the reading of a holiday story. This year, Bob read "Snowmen at Christmas," assisted by Karsyn Duval, an 11-year-old neighbor who turned the book's pages so everyone could enjoy the illustrations. There were 50 or 60 people on hand. You can see some of them in the panoramic photo below. (Click for larger images)