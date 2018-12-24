December 25, 2018 - 9:28am
Your neighbors: A holiday reading tradition
Published December 24, 2018 - 4:19pm
| Filed under
Wanting to share love and holiday cheer with friends and family, for 22 Christmas Eves Bob and Bridget Gransee have held an afternoon open house. There's music, food and drinks and the reading of a holiday story. This year, Bob read "Snowmen at Christmas," assisted by Karsyn Duval, an 11-year-old neighbor who turned the book's pages so everyone could enjoy the illustrations. There were 50 or 60 people on hand. You can see some of them in the panoramic photo below. (Click for larger images)
A Reading Tradition
Your tradition is a wonderful event, we need more happenings like yours.
If you are not the Lead Dog the view never changes