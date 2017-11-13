Your Neighbors: Jukeboxes, running and riding

Pat and Marie Jarratt collect jukeboxes and refurbish them from the ground up. Their collection is a walk through the '30s, '40s and '50s, and the jukeboxes are gorgeous. Click the video and learn about two of your Murieta neighbors.

She ran 100 miles

Coco Baker (with twin daughters, Rory and Mady Torres) took part in the 17th Rio del Lago Endurance Race Nov. 4-5. She ran 100 miles through the foothills in 27 hours, 36 minutes. Coco, who’s 43, started running three years ago with friends. She has run marathons and a couple of 50-mile events.

Riding off to TCU

Niki Barnes, a St. Francis High School senior, has decided to attend school and ride for the Texas Christian University Equestrian team. Barnes, an accomplished rider who has been around horses most of her life, puts in daily early morning and afternoon sessions at the Murieta Equestrian Center. She’ll be joining a TCU program that is ranked No. 8 in the country.