Your Neighbors: Meet the Garcia family

Geovany and Jessica Garcia and their kids, from left, Adriana, Gianna, Haylee and Giovani. Click the photos to see larger images. Photos by Hayduk Photography.

Jessica and Geovany Garcia met in the Rancho Community Church’s youth group and were married at the Country Club by Jared Huntsinger, who was pastor of the youth group. Jessica has lived out here since she was 15. Geovany grew up in Sloughhouse and has lived in Rancho Murieta for the last 10 years.

He has a landscaping business. She has been a caregiver for the last decade, helping people with meal prep and shopping and such. She also sells essential oils.

Here are Jessica’s takes on their kids:

Ten-year-old Giovani – his name is spelled differently than Dad’s – loves sports and guitar. “He always wants to do all the sports,” his mother says. They call him “Junior.”

Gianna, 2: “She’s the princess. She has to wear a dress every single day. She just started at the Murieta Dance Academy.”

Haylee, 1, was making a racket with toys as her parents talked. “We’ve never had a baby like her. … She wants to get into everything.”

Adriana, 8, is starting third grade. “She loves school. She’s super, super smart. She loves art; she’s really good at it. She wants to be a teacher when she gets older, and I’m sure she will be, since she just naturally teachers her sisters everything.”

Jessica moved to Rancho Murieta because her mother was a bartender at the Country Club.

“Growing up, everybody we knew hung out at the front park. But now it’s funny, because we’re all older, and when we take our kids there, we’re like, you know, to all the kids hanging out there, the older kids, we look at them like, ‘Go away,’” she says with a laugh.

What’s their ideal weekend in Rancho Murieta?

Jessica: “Go fishing, barbecueing. Being with our family. All of our families are local. We love that.” Geovany likes to hunt for local history: “You don’t really think about it, but there are a lot of graves.” And grinding holes the native Americans used to grind their corn. “I’ve found random stone wells while walking in the oak trees,” he says.

Do you know a family who should be profiled here? Maybe it's your family? Let us know at editor@ranchomurieta.com. You can reach Murieta photographer Justin Hayduk at (925) 785-8267.