Your neighbors: Meet Luke, Good Samaritan

You saw the post the other day, the one where Mary Kolbe wrote about the Good Samaritan who helped when her car broke down at Jackson Road and the North Gate? The good neighbor drove home to the South, got tools, and addressed her car’s problem. She wanted to thank him, but she only knew his name as Luke. Well, meet Luke and Tara Iverson and their kids, Harper, 4; Hayden, 2; and Hudson, 9 months. They’ve lived in Murieta for a year. Luke, who’s an accountant with Aerojet, says he usually has repair tools in the car, and this wasn’t his first roadside rescue. He explained, “I would hope at some point in time in my life that, if I get stuck, in a situation where I can’t physically do it myself, that someone would stop for me as well.” He added, “Not that it’s a religious thing, but I happen to be a Christian, and so the opportunity to help a fellow either resident, neighbor – you never know when you’re going to have the opportunity to impact somebody’s life.” (Photo supplied by Iverson family)